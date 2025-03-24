Left Menu

Call for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Memorial in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale advocates for a memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This suggestion comes amid protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Athawale urges peace and discourages Muslims from associating with Aurangzeb, emphasizing a forward-looking vision with Sambhaji Maharaj's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested the development of a memorial honoring Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rather than removing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

During a press event in Dehradun, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader emphasized that eliminating Aurangzeb's grave is not a solution. His comments come amidst protests from some Hindu groups demanding the tomb's removal, accusing Aurangzeb of historical atrocities against Hindus.

Athawale highlighted that Aurangzeb's tomb is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. He urged the nation to advance with Sambhaji Maharaj's ideology while maintaining peace and advised the Muslim community to disassociate from Aurangzeb, noting the shared Hindu roots of Indian Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

