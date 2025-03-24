Call for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Memorial in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested the development of a memorial honoring Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rather than removing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

During a press event in Dehradun, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader emphasized that eliminating Aurangzeb's grave is not a solution. His comments come amidst protests from some Hindu groups demanding the tomb's removal, accusing Aurangzeb of historical atrocities against Hindus.

Athawale highlighted that Aurangzeb's tomb is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. He urged the nation to advance with Sambhaji Maharaj's ideology while maintaining peace and advised the Muslim community to disassociate from Aurangzeb, noting the shared Hindu roots of Indian Muslims.

