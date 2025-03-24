Gérard Depardieu Faces Trial Amidst Calls for Cultural Accountability

In a pivotal courtroom showdown, Gérard Depardieu, known as France's leading actor, confronts accusations of sexual assault filed by two women, challenging the country's entrenched cultural norms.

The trial encompasses allegations made against Depardieu during the 2021 production of "Les Volets Verts." The case serves as France's most prominent test of holding celebrated figures accountable in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

France grapples with a history of ambivalence towards confronting sexual misconduct, with resistance from parts of the film industry persisting despite increasing calls for change. The trial may redefine societal perceptions and responsibilities concerning sexual violence by prominent public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)