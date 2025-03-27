Salman Khan's Lifestyle Under Threat: A Star's Life in Security Shadows

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is facing major lifestyle restrictions due to heightened security protocols following death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The film star revealed that the increased safety measures have notably impacted his everyday routine.

Commenting on the situation during a press conference, Khan said, "It's something I just have to deal with. It's a part of life now." Previously seen freely cycling around his neighborhood, Khan now travels only from home to work with no leisure detours. His security detail was amplified after an April incident involving gunfire outside his residence. Further, a plot to target him was uncovered by Navi Mumbai Police two months later.

Expressing the burden of living under such tight security, Khan added, "When I'm away from the press, these measures really cramp my style." Despite the challenges, Khan is gearing up for the release of his latest film, "Sikander," due this Sunday.

