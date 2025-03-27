Left Menu

Forum Focuses on Enhancing the Umrah Journey

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 in Madinah will spotlight innovations to enrich the Umrah journey, featuring over 150 exhibitors and attracting 25,000 visitors. Organized by Tahaluf, the event will explore technology, healthcare, and transport, aiming to streamline pilgrimage experiences and foster global collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madinah | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:39 IST
The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF) is set to return to Madinah for its second edition, highlighting innovative strategies to enhance the Umrah journey. Scheduled from April 14 to 16, 2025, the event will showcase an expanded lineup of more than 150 exhibitors and draw in around 25,000 visitors, as mentioned by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Attendees can expect a robust blend of top-tier conferences, interactive exhibitions, and insightful workshops. Organized by Tahaluf, which is known for its leading role in various global events, the forum will explore sectors such as technology, healthcare, and transport to improve the pilgrimage experience.

Under the theme 'Enriching Every Step of the Umrah Journey,' the forum aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to be a catalyst for development and cultural awareness in Makkah and Madinah. It will feature impactful discussions around digital transformation and operational excellence, setting new benchmarks for Umrah services globally.

