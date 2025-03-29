SGPC Approves Rs 1,386.47 Crore Budget with 9.95% Increase for 2025-26

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has approved a budget of Rs 1,386.47 crore for the financial year 2025-26, reflecting a 9.95% increase over the previous year. The budget session was held at the SGPC office, presided over by Harjinder Singh Dhami, with the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala detailed the income sources and allocations, earmarking funds for 'Panthic', educational, religious campaigns, and public welfare activities. Dhami highlighted efforts to construct new 'Sarais' and noted that primary funding comes from devotees' donations.

During the session, multiple resolutions were passed, including forming rules for the Jathedar of Akal Takht and urging the Indian government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur with a memorial and educational initiatives. Special postage stamps and commemorative coins were also proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)