Left Menu

Trump Commutes Sentence of Ozy Media Founder Carlos Watson

President Trump has commuted the nearly 10-year prison sentence of Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson, convicted of defrauding investors. Watson, who maintained his innocence, was sentenced for misleading investors about the company’s finances and dealings. The White House announced the decision, emphasized by Watson as a grateful reprieve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:24 IST
Trump Commutes Sentence of Ozy Media Founder Carlos Watson

U.S. President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Carlos Watson, founder of the defunct Ozy Media, the White House announced on Friday. Watson was serving a nearly 10-year sentence for defrauding investors by misrepresenting the financial health and business deals of the media company.

Reported initially by CNBC, the commutation reduces the 116-month sentence issued by a federal court in Brooklyn. Watson maintained his innocence, attributing his prosecution to a 'malicious campaign.' The White House did not elaborate on the reasons for the commutation.

Ozy Media, launched in 2013, collapsed in 2021 amid revelations of deceptive audience statistics and fraudulent contracts meant to attract investments. Watson's legal defense claimed that company deputies deceived him and acted without his knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025