Trump Commutes Sentence of Ozy Media Founder Carlos Watson

U.S. President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Carlos Watson, founder of the defunct Ozy Media, the White House announced on Friday. Watson was serving a nearly 10-year sentence for defrauding investors by misrepresenting the financial health and business deals of the media company.

Reported initially by CNBC, the commutation reduces the 116-month sentence issued by a federal court in Brooklyn. Watson maintained his innocence, attributing his prosecution to a 'malicious campaign.' The White House did not elaborate on the reasons for the commutation.

Ozy Media, launched in 2013, collapsed in 2021 amid revelations of deceptive audience statistics and fraudulent contracts meant to attract investments. Watson's legal defense claimed that company deputies deceived him and acted without his knowledge.

