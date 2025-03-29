Left Menu

Celebrating India's New Year Festivals: A Message of Unity and Gratitude

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on the eve of multiple Indian new year festivals, emphasizing cultural diversity, social cohesion, and gratitude to nature. The celebrations mark the arrival of spring and a renewed spirit to work towards national unity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:41 IST
Celebrating India's New Year Festivals: A Message of Unity and Gratitude
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the nation on Saturday as citizens prepared to celebrate the Indian new year through various festivals including Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

These celebrations, which mark the onset of the spring season, symbolize not only the beginning of a new year according to the Indian calendar but also the country's rich cultural diversity and social unity, Murmu stated in her message.

The President urged everyone to embrace the spirit of harmony and unity during these auspicious occasions as they celebrate the new harvest and express gratitude to nature. She emphasized the need to channel this renewed energy towards the country's growth and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025