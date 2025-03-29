Celebrating India's New Year Festivals: A Message of Unity and Gratitude

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the nation on Saturday as citizens prepared to celebrate the Indian new year through various festivals including Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

These celebrations, which mark the onset of the spring season, symbolize not only the beginning of a new year according to the Indian calendar but also the country's rich cultural diversity and social unity, Murmu stated in her message.

The President urged everyone to embrace the spirit of harmony and unity during these auspicious occasions as they celebrate the new harvest and express gratitude to nature. She emphasized the need to channel this renewed energy towards the country's growth and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)