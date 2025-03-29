Rising Star: Veer Pahariya's Meteoric Rise Post 'Sky Force'

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:11 IST
Veer Pahariya
  • Country:
  • India

Newfound star Veer Pahariya is making waves in the Indian film industry following the release of his debut film, 'Sky Force'. The actor, who does not hail from a film family, expressed gratitude for the audience's positive reception of his performance and character.

His distinctive dance step from the movie's party anthem 'Rang' has gone viral across social media platforms, marking his entry into the spotlight. Despite acknowledging the challenges, Pahariya remains optimistic about embracing both successful and challenging aspects of his early career.

Most recently, Veer made his mark in the fashion industry by making his runway debut for British brand Asos during Lakme Fashion Week. Looking forward, he expressed an interest in exploring various creative mediums beyond cinema, including web series, streaming films, and even musical theatre. Exciting projects are on his horizon for this year and next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

