Echoes of Valor: US-Japan Unity Honored at Iwo Jima Memorial

US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, honored the bond between the US and Japan at an Iwo Jima memorial. The event highlighted historical reconciliation, with veterans and officials paying tribute to those who fought in World War II. The visit underscores ongoing US-Japan alliance amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:22 IST
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • Japan

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth commended the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan while attending a memorial on Iwo Jima to honor the sacrifices made during a key World War II battle.

During his first trip to Asia, which included a stop in Japan after the Philippines, Hegseth emphasized the importance of the US-Japan alliance amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and trade threats from President Trump. At the Reunion of Honor event on Iwo Jima, Hegseth and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba paid homage to the soldiers who perished, showcasing the transformation from wartime enemies to steadfast allies.

American and Japanese veterans, along with bereaved families, attended the ceremony, highlighting the enduring legacy of those who fought. Hegseth's speech celebrated the alliance as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability. Notable attendees included veterans like Charles Cram, who revisited Iwo Jima for the first time, reflecting on the futility of war and the significance of reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

