2017 Actor-Model Murder Case: Accused Aquitted

In a recent ruling, a Mumbai court acquitted two defendants previously implicated in the 2017 murder of actor-model Kritika Chaudhary. The defendants, Shakil Khan, 42, and Basu Makam Das, 55, were exonerated of all murder charges by the Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) SJ Ansari on Friday.

Chaudhary's decomposed body was discovered on June 12, 2017, in her Mumbai residence. Initially, her death was logged as accidental, but subsequent examinations revealed a fatal head injury, leading to a murder charge under the Indian Penal Code section 302.

According to police reports, a society watchman witnessed two men accompanying Chaudhary into her building days before her death. The investigation resulted in the arrests of Khan and Das, who were allegedly found in possession of Chaudhary's stolen American diamonds.

