American Citizen Released by Taliban with Qatari Assistance

An American citizen detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has been released, as announced by former U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad. Faye Hall, who had been held since February, is now with the Qataris in Kabul and is set to return home soon.

The release was facilitated by Qatar, serving as the U.S. protecting power in Afghanistan. Hall was taken to the Qatari embassy after a court ordered her release. Medical checks confirm she is in good health, and her return to the U.S. is being arranged.

Hall was initially arrested alongside a British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, who managed educational projects in Afghanistan. Khalilzad's announcement did not mention the couple, whose family remains concerned for their well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)