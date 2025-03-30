Prime Minister Modi's Heartfelt Festive Wishes for a Prosperous New Year

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, marking the commencement of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year, celebrated widely through various regional festivals across India.

Modi expressed his best wishes in a social media post, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Navratri as a time for 'Shakti-sadhana', hoping it fills everyone's life with courage and strength. 'Jai Mata Di!' he enthused in his message accompanied by a 'bhajan' from Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the mother goddess.

Additionally, the Prime Minister sent his regards to the citizens on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar', associating the new year with vibrant enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to a developed India. Festal greetings for Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, and Gudi Padwa were also shared to honor the diverse New Year celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)