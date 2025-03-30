Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Heartfelt Festive Wishes for a Prosperous New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year. He shared messages of strength and renewal and wished for a prosperous new year across various regional festivals. A 'bhajan' by Pandit Jasraj was also shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:14 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, marking the commencement of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year, celebrated widely through various regional festivals across India.

Modi expressed his best wishes in a social media post, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Navratri as a time for 'Shakti-sadhana', hoping it fills everyone's life with courage and strength. 'Jai Mata Di!' he enthused in his message accompanied by a 'bhajan' from Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the mother goddess.

Additionally, the Prime Minister sent his regards to the citizens on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar', associating the new year with vibrant enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to a developed India. Festal greetings for Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, and Gudi Padwa were also shared to honor the diverse New Year celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

