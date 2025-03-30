Left Menu

Ghibli-Inspired Campaign Urges Bengaluru Youth to Halt Dangerous Wheelies

Bengaluru Traffic Police have adopted Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals for a social media campaign against wheelies, a risky motorcycle stunt popular among the youth. The campaign aims to drive home the dangers of performing wheelies, highlighting its legal consequences while tapping into pop culture trends to resonate with younger audiences.

  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Traffic Police have turned to Studio Ghibli-inspired imagery for their latest campaign against wheelies, the risky motorbike stunts favored by the youth. Merging AI tools like Midjourney and CapCut with cinematic visuals, the police aim to educate Gen Z and Millennials about the risky nature of such maneuvers.

On March 27, the traffic police booked nearly 60 wheelie offenders, arresting 45 riders for endangering public safety. By employing Ghibli's timeless appeal, the police hope their creative 'stay grounded, stay safe' campaign message resounds with the younger generation. Wheelies are not just reckless; they are legally punishable, assert officials.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth stresses that being responsible and following traffic rules is the real trend. The department remains committed to curbing these dangerous practices, continuing to innovate for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

