Locked Doors and Legal Tussles: Behind Scenes of Bollywood Titans

Veteran actor Raza Murad has recounted an intriguing episode from the sets of the Bollywood classic 'Namak Haraam'. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the shoot saw a surprising turn when the filmmaker, frustrated by Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna attending phone calls during filming, locked the two stars in a room to maintain focus.

According to Murad, the incident unfolded during a scene involving the song 'Sooni Re Sejaria'. Mukherjee, exasperated by frequent interruptions, took the extreme step of confining the actors until the scene was completed, emphasizing on-set discipline. This moment stands as a testament to Mukherjee's commitment to his craft and the importance of focus in filmmaking.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Murad also shared an intense memory involving the late actor Raaj Kumar. He detailed an altercation at Juhu Beach where Raaj Kumar, provoked by an offensive comment about his companion, reacted violently, resulting in a long legal battle. Despite the controversy, Raaj Kumar was eventually acquitted. Murad painted a vivid picture of Raaj Kumar, highlighting his distinct style and individuality both in his on-screen and off-screen life.

