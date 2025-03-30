Mohanlal Apologizes Amidst 'Empuraan' Film Controversy

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has issued an apology regarding the controversy around his film 'L2: Empuraan', pledging to remove contentious segments. The actor's statement follows significant backlash from the Sangh Parivar.

Both the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have sided with Mohanlal against the criticism aimed at the film, which has been accused of critiquing right-wing politics and referencing historical events like the Gujarat riots.

Despite the uproar, Mohanlal assured that the film's intent was not to incite hatred against any political or religious community, and adjustments would be made. The film's actors and producers supported his sentiments on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)