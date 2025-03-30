Left Menu

Empowering Punjab's Youth: A Vision for Change

Manish Sisodia, AAP's Punjab in-charge, engaged with youth to discuss unemployment, drug abuse, and education. Emphasizing the youth's role in societal change, he praised their determination. Sisodia also connected the spiritual ethos of Navratri with Punjab's fight against drug abuse. Progress in education under AAP's leadership was also highlighted.

Updated: 30-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

In an engaging interaction held on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab in-charge, Manish Sisodia, met with young individuals from various segments of Punjab's society. The discussion centered on pressing issues like unemployment, drug abuse, and educational development. Sisodia acknowledged the youth's aspirations and their potential to initiate transformative change.

In a statement, Sisodia highlighted how vital it is to empower these young voices who are at the forefront of societal change. He attended spiritual events in Patiala, marking Navratri, tying the festival's essence with ongoing government efforts to combat the drug menace.

Sisodia elaborated on the AAP's achievements in education, noting significant improvements in Punjab's government schools, urging the youth to avoid illegal paths and contribute to a prosperous future for the state. His discussion underscores the necessity of listening to the youth to drive meaningful change within Punjab.

