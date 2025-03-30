Mallika Sukumaran Defends Son Amidst 'Empuraan' Controversy: Mohanlal Joins Dialogue

In a recent social media post, Mallika Sukumaran, mother of actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, vehemently defended her son amidst accusations related to the film 'L2: Empuraan'. Responding to allegations that Prithviraj misled key figures including superstar Mohanlal and the film's producers, Mallika expressed profound disappointment over the criticism her son has been facing.

Mallika, taking to Facebook, underscored the transparency involved in the film's creation, stating, "This is a mother's pain... No one involved, including Mohanlal, has accused Prithviraj of deception." She emphasized the collaborative nature of the filmmaking process, asserting that all significant team members participated in script approvals and were aware of the film's content before its release.

Parallel to this defense, Mohanlal issued a statement acknowledging the distress caused by certain political and social themes within the film. He assured fans that steps are being taken to amend these contentious elements, with the production team planning to edit out 17 scenes deemed problematic. Nonetheless, despite the controversy, 'Empuraan' has garnered impressive box office success, marking a new record by grossing Rs 80 crore globally on its opening weekend.

