Mallika Sukumaran Defends Son Amidst 'Empuraan' Controversy: Mohanlal Joins Dialogue

Mallika Sukumaran publicly defends her son Prithviraj against claims of deceit in 'Empuraan'. Mohanlal also addresses concerns, agreeing to edit politically charged scenes. Despite controversy, 'Empuraan' sees box office success. Prithviraj allegedly misled producers, but Mallika affirms his integrity, emphasizing collaborative decision-making in film production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST
Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent social media post, Mallika Sukumaran, mother of actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, vehemently defended her son amidst accusations related to the film 'L2: Empuraan'. Responding to allegations that Prithviraj misled key figures including superstar Mohanlal and the film's producers, Mallika expressed profound disappointment over the criticism her son has been facing.

Mallika, taking to Facebook, underscored the transparency involved in the film's creation, stating, "This is a mother's pain... No one involved, including Mohanlal, has accused Prithviraj of deception." She emphasized the collaborative nature of the filmmaking process, asserting that all significant team members participated in script approvals and were aware of the film's content before its release.

Parallel to this defense, Mohanlal issued a statement acknowledging the distress caused by certain political and social themes within the film. He assured fans that steps are being taken to amend these contentious elements, with the production team planning to edit out 17 scenes deemed problematic. Nonetheless, despite the controversy, 'Empuraan' has garnered impressive box office success, marking a new record by grossing Rs 80 crore globally on its opening weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

