Eid Celebrations Embark Amidst Restrictions in Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kashmir faced restrictions as authorities denied prayers at key locations like eidgah and Jama Masjid. Notably, prominent figures like Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prayed at Hazratbal. Despite security measures, devotees gathered across the valley to celebrate Eid with prayers and social visits.

Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:09 IST
  • India

Kashmir witnessed a blend of celebration and restriction as locals observed Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The focal point for many was the Hazratbal Shrine, which hosted the region's largest congregation of devotees.

In contrast, authorities imposed a ban on Eid prayers at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid and the much-visited eidgah, deploying a substantial security presence at both sites. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had initially scheduled prayers at the eidgah and urged local permission, but to no avail.

Despite restrictions, large gatherings were evident throughout the valley, with many dressing in their finest attire for the occasion. The day moved forward in traditional fashion with visits to loved ones for mutual greetings and gifts, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

