Helen Mirren Criticizes James Bond's Sexism and Praises Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren expresses her disdain for the sexist portrayal of women in the James Bond franchise while praising former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. Despite Amazon MGM's plans for a reboot, Mirren's interest lies in telling real stories of courageous women in espionage, rather than transforming 007 into a female spy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Helen Mirren has voiced her disapproval of the James Bond franchise, criticizing the series for its depiction of women. The acclaimed actress described Bond as a character rooted in 'profound sexism.' Despite Amazon MGM's plans for a reboot, turning Bond into a female spy is not something that intrigues Mirren.

Mirren, known for her strong opinions and advocacy for women's stories, believes that genuine stories highlighting the bravery of women in espionage are more compelling. She pointed to the courageous acts of women in the French Resistance as examples worth telling.

While Mirren is critical of Bond, she is full of praise for Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic spy in several films. Mirren expressed admiration for Brosnan's talent and character, and similarly praised the graciousness of Daniel Craig, another former Bond star. She currently stars alongside Brosnan in the new Paramount+ crime series 'MobLand.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

