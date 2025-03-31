Left Menu

Keekoo Noodles Redefines Indian Advertising with CGI 3D Billboard

Keekoo Noodles, a leading instant noodles brand in Northeast India, debuted a pioneering CGI 3D billboard campaign. The innovative advertisement features a realistic CGI girl enjoying Keekoo Noodles, capturing consumer interest and enhancing brand engagement. The campaign signifies Keekoo's commitment to innovation in the competitive Indian food market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:50 IST
Shillong, Meghalaya, India – In a defining moment for regional advertising, Keekoo Noodles, Northeast India's foremost instant noodles brand, unveiled an unprecedented CGI 3D billboard campaign.

Featuring hyper-realistic visuals of a CGI girl relishing Keekoo Noodles, the billboard captivates viewers and enhances the brand's market presence.

Chief Marketing Officer Rithika Baruah notes this campaign marks a pivotal advertising milestone, reflecting Keekoo's innovative ethos since its 2021 inception.

