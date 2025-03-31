Keekoo Noodles Redefines Indian Advertising with CGI 3D Billboard

Shillong, Meghalaya, India – In a defining moment for regional advertising, Keekoo Noodles, Northeast India's foremost instant noodles brand, unveiled an unprecedented CGI 3D billboard campaign.

Featuring hyper-realistic visuals of a CGI girl relishing Keekoo Noodles, the billboard captivates viewers and enhances the brand's market presence.

Chief Marketing Officer Rithika Baruah notes this campaign marks a pivotal advertising milestone, reflecting Keekoo's innovative ethos since its 2021 inception.

