Unveiling Sublime Melodies: The Temple Series by Raaga Experience

In a soulful evening on March 29, 2025, Raaga Experience launched 'The Temple Series' at the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in New Delhi, offering an enriching musical journey that resonates with India's cultural and spiritual essence.

The Anirudh Varma Collective led the inaugural event with an evocative performance, immersing the audience in the multilayered nuances of Indian classical music amid the temple's hallowed ambiance. The gathering not only paid homage to the country's venerable musical traditions but also marked the beginning of a series that promises to deepen the appreciation of India's cultural heritage.

Aimed at enriching global audiences with India's artistic soul, Raaga Experience seamlessly blends musical artistry with cultural exploration through initiatives like 'Raaga Trails' and 'Sound Scapes,' echoing a commitment to art that transcends conventional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)