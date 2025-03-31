Left Menu

D'YAVOL INCEPTION, a premium blended malt Scotch whisky, secures a Gold medal at the 2025 Berlin International Spirits Competition. This accolade solidifies its stature as a top-tier Scotch, celebrated for its craftsmanship. Founded by Shah Rukh Khan and partners, D'YAVOL continues to make waves globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:15 IST
D'YAVOL INCEPTION's Golden Triumph at Berlin Spirits Competition
D'YAVOL INCEPTION, the high-end blended malt Scotch whisky from D'YAVOL Luxury Spirits, has clinched a Gold medal with 95 points at the esteemed 2025 Berlin International Spirits Competition. This award strengthens INCEPTION's position among the world's finest Scotch whiskies, noted for its craftsmanship and superior flavour profile.

The Berlin International Spirits Competition is unique as the sole European competition judged by genuine trade buyers. Experts such as sommeliers and beverage directors evaluate entries on real-world criteria, including actual price. Winning at BISC highlights both quality and innovation, solidifying D'YAVOL's dedication to crafting exceptional luxury spirits.

Co-Founder Shah Rukh Khan expresses that such recognitions drive the brand to redefine standards. INCEPTION features an elite blend of eight rare single malts from Scotland, matured up to 12 years, adding depth and richness. Launched in 2023, its complex profile showcases flavours of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and oak spice.

