India Unites in Festivity: An Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration Across the Nation

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated enthusiastically across India on Monday, marking the end of Ramadan. The festival was observed peacefully with prayers at numerous mosques, despite a few incidents of unrest. The day was characterized by a spirit of harmony, togetherness, and traditional feasting, celebrated amid tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with fervor across India on Monday, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. With millions of devoted followers participating, the festival unfolded with prayers in mosques nationwide, signifying peace and unity amidst heightened security and sporadic reports of unrest.

In Delhi, devotees gathered at the Jama Masjid, enveloped by robust security including paramilitary units. The day saw citizens engaging in communal activities, indulging in traditional delicacies like 'sewai' and 'kheer'—a symbol of festivity and camaraderie. Elsewhere, Eid prayers proceeded smoothly, with minor disturbances reported in select regions.

Despite these incidents, the festival emphasized the community's resilience and the spirit of unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings, wishing for hope and harmony across society. Nationwide, the festival displayed rich cultural diversity, reaffirming themes of brotherhood and humanity within the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

