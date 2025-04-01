Rami Malek Transforms into an Unlikely Action Hero in 'The Amateur'

Rami Malek, known for his Oscar-winning performance and role as a Bond villain, takes on an unexpected role in the espionage thriller 'The Amateur.' The film, inspired by Robert Littell's 1981 book, sees Malek starring as Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder who becomes an unconventional action hero.

The plot centers around Charlie's personal vendetta following his wife's murder during a business trip to London. Frustrated by his superiors' inaction, Charlie blackmails them into granting him specialized training, launching a global manhunt to seek revenge. Laurence Fishburne joins the cast as Henderson, who is tasked with preparing Charlie for the field.

Directed by James Hawes, 'The Amateur' explores timeless themes of underdog resilience and speaking truth to power, which Malek emphasizes as relevant today. The film is set for a global release starting April 9, featuring twists and turns that promise to captivate audiences.

