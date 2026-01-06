Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Teen Caught in Espionage Web

A 15-year-old boy in Pathankot, Punjab, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers. The boy, who lost his father over a year ago, was reportedly radicalized on social media. Police believe he was sharing security details following the cloning of his mobile phone.

A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot, Punjab, has been detained for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. The boy reportedly fell into this espionage network after being radicalized on a social media platform.

Authorities revealed that the boy had been supplying critical security details to Pakistan's military intelligence, ISI, and groups known for running terror modules. Pathankot's Senior Superintendent of Police, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, mentioned that the minor had lost his father last year, believed to be murdered by the boy, affecting his mental state.

The SSP further noted that the tech-savvy teen had his mobile phone cloned by Pakistani agents, allowing them to extract significant data. The boy had filmed key locations and maintained connections with gangsters linked to terror activities. His arrest potentially prevented future nefarious actions, officials said.

