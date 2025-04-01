Oliver Stone Set to Testify on JFK Assassination Secrets
Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone will testify to Congress about new government documents on JFK's assassination. Scholars assert the files offer no new evidence against the lone gunman theory. The hearing aims to delve into these documents, with Oliver Stone and other experts contributing their insights.
Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, famed for his portrayal of JFK's assassination as a government conspiracy, is set to testify before Congress. This move coincides with the release of previously redacted documents surrounding the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Despite the release, scholars maintain that the documents undercut no basis for the lone gunman theory, attributing the assassination to Lee Harvey Oswald. The House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will exercise its first hearing to probe into these revelations five decades post the Warren Commission's conclusion.
The hearing will feature testimonies from key figures including Jefferson Morley and James DiEugenio, who advocate for conspiracy theories. Morley commends the task force's chair, Rep Anna Paulina Luna, for seeking new insights into what is claimed to be one of America's biggest cold cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
