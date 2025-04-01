Dharmendra's Resilient Return: Eye Surgery Up Close

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently underwent eye graft surgery, reassuring fans of his recovery by declaring, 'I'm strong.'

Spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital with his right eye bandaged, the 89-year-old actor expressed gratitude and resilience as he addressed the paparazzi. 'I am still very strong and full of life,' he said, adding, 'Love you, audience.'

While details of the surgery remain unconfirmed, Dharmendra is preparing for his role in the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis,' following his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

