Dharmendra's Resilient Return: Eye Surgery Up Close

Veteran actor Dharmendra, at 89, recently underwent eye graft surgery. Spotted exiting a Mumbai hospital with a bandage, he reassured fans of his well-being by stating, 'I'm strong.' The actor is set to return in Sriram Raghavan's war drama 'Ikkis' after his last film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:27 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently underwent eye graft surgery, reassuring fans of his recovery by declaring, 'I'm strong.'

Spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital with his right eye bandaged, the 89-year-old actor expressed gratitude and resilience as he addressed the paparazzi. 'I am still very strong and full of life,' he said, adding, 'Love you, audience.'

While details of the surgery remain unconfirmed, Dharmendra is preparing for his role in the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis,' following his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

