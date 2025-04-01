Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Call Off Engagement After Seven Years

In a surprising turn of events, actress Sydney Sweeney and businessman Jonathan Davino have called off their engagement. The couple, who had been together for seven years, has reportedly ended their relationship, E! News confirms. Rumors began swirling after Sweeney was spotted with her 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas over the weekend.

Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022 and were in the midst of wedding planning. Notably, the actress was seen with a garment bag outside a bridal store in Los Angeles in April 2024, sparking wedding buzz, as reported by E! News. In previous interviews, Sweeney shared her excitement about wedding plans, revealing, "What girl doesn't create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started mine when I was like 10," she told the outlet.

Despite keeping their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Sweeney had spoken about the challenges of maintaining a stable relationship within the entertainment sphere. She acknowledged the rarity of her long-term relationship, stating, "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age." The couple's split was subtly indicated earlier when Sweeney removed a photo with Davino from her Instagram, as noted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)