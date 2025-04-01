Left Menu

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Call Off Engagement After Seven Years

Actress Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have ended their engagement following a seven-year relationship. Rumors of their split intensified after Sweeney was seen with co-star Glen Powell. The actress had been planning her wedding and expressed her challenges of balancing love in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:09 IST
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Call Off Engagement After Seven Years
Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, actress Sydney Sweeney and businessman Jonathan Davino have called off their engagement. The couple, who had been together for seven years, has reportedly ended their relationship, E! News confirms. Rumors began swirling after Sweeney was spotted with her 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas over the weekend.

Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022 and were in the midst of wedding planning. Notably, the actress was seen with a garment bag outside a bridal store in Los Angeles in April 2024, sparking wedding buzz, as reported by E! News. In previous interviews, Sweeney shared her excitement about wedding plans, revealing, "What girl doesn't create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started mine when I was like 10," she told the outlet.

Despite keeping their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Sweeney had spoken about the challenges of maintaining a stable relationship within the entertainment sphere. She acknowledged the rarity of her long-term relationship, stating, "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age." The couple's split was subtly indicated earlier when Sweeney removed a photo with Davino from her Instagram, as noted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025