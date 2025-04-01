Breaking Barriers: Vandana Kataria's Inspiring Journey in Indian Women's Hockey

Vandana Kataria has emerged as an inspiring figure for Indian women's hockey by defying societal stereotypes and rising above numerous challenges. A stellar player with 320 international caps and 158 goals, Kataria has been pivotal in promoting the sport in her village, despite battling casteist biases and personal adversities.

The 32-year-old's journey wasn't devoid of hardships. During the Tokyo Games, the abuse hurled at her family following India's semifinal loss underscored the societal challenges she faced. Driven by the unwavering support of her late father, she pushed through criticism and inspired many young girls in her village to pursue hockey.

Kataria's decision to retire marks not just the end of an era for her, but a transition into a new phase where she hopes to give back to the sport by grooming future talents. She looks back at her career with pride and a sense of purpose, ready to mentor the next generation of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)