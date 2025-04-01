Left Menu

Penguin India and Kuku FM Launch 15 Exclusive Hindi Audiobooks

Penguin Random House India and Kuku FM have partnered to release 15 exclusive Hindi audiobooks, adapting popular titles into this engaging format. The collection features works from notable authors such as Gaur Gopal Das, Raghuram Rajan, Neena Gupta, and Indra Nooyi, aiming to attract new audiences and expand Indian language publishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST
Penguin India and Kuku FM Launch 15 Exclusive Hindi Audiobooks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Penguin Random House India and storytelling platform Kuku FM announced the release of 15 exclusive Hindi audiobooks, offering a fresh avenue for literature enthusiasts. This collaboration is set to transform bestselling titles from Penguin into an engaging audio format.

Among the highlighted works are 'Jeevan ke Adbhut Rahasya' by spiritual guru Gaur Gopal Das, 'Breaking the Mould' by Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba, and 'Sach Kahun Toh' by actress Neena Gupta. Other notable mentions include 'My Life in Full' by Indra Nooyi and 'Bravehearts of Bharat' by historian Vikram Sampath.

The initiative aims to cater to both avid readers and new audiences, furthering the reach of Indian language literature. Available from April 2025, these audiobooks will be accessible via the Kuku FM Android app, with prices starting at Rs 175.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025