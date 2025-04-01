Penguin India and Kuku FM Launch 15 Exclusive Hindi Audiobooks

Penguin Random House India and storytelling platform Kuku FM announced the release of 15 exclusive Hindi audiobooks, offering a fresh avenue for literature enthusiasts. This collaboration is set to transform bestselling titles from Penguin into an engaging audio format.

Among the highlighted works are 'Jeevan ke Adbhut Rahasya' by spiritual guru Gaur Gopal Das, 'Breaking the Mould' by Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba, and 'Sach Kahun Toh' by actress Neena Gupta. Other notable mentions include 'My Life in Full' by Indra Nooyi and 'Bravehearts of Bharat' by historian Vikram Sampath.

The initiative aims to cater to both avid readers and new audiences, furthering the reach of Indian language literature. Available from April 2025, these audiobooks will be accessible via the Kuku FM Android app, with prices starting at Rs 175.

(With inputs from agencies.)