Terror Scare: Ukrainian Man's Stabbing Spree in Amsterdam

A Ukrainian man launched a stabbing attack in Amsterdam, injuring five with suspected terrorist intent. The attacker was arrested shortly after, with victims from Poland, Belgium, Amsterdam, and the U.S. hospitalized. The suspect, from the Donetsk region, faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian national from the Donetsk region is facing charges of attempted murder or manslaughter, with a possible terrorist motivating factor, after a stabbing spree in Amsterdam last Thursday that left five people wounded, according to Dutch prosecutors on Tuesday.

Authorities revealed that the 30-year-old suspect checked into an Amsterdam hotel just one day before the attack. While his exact identity remains undisclosed, prosecutors have confirmed suspicions of five counts of attempted murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent.

The swift arrest, aided by bystanders, came after the stabbing incident left a 26-year-old Polish man, a 73-year-old Belgian woman, a 19-year-old Amsterdam resident, and two American nationals, aged 67 and 69, injured. Though the Polish man has been discharged from hospital, other victims continue to recover in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

