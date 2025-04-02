Left Menu

Cinema United Advocates for Longer Exclusive Theater Windows

Movie theater owners, represented by Cinema United, are pushing for a minimum 45-day exclusivity window for films before they're available for streaming. They argue that shorter windows harm box office revenues and make it difficult for smaller films to succeed. Theaters seek to maintain consistent timelines to boost revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:34 IST
Cinema United Advocates for Longer Exclusive Theater Windows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to revive dwindling box office revenues, movie theater owners are advocating for longer exclusivity periods for films before they are made available for streaming. Cinema United, a newly rebranded organization previously known as the National Association of Theatre Owners, proposed a minimum 45-day exclusivity window at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas.

Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, highlighted the negative impact of shorter exclusivity windows on theater attendance during a film's opening weeks. He emphasized the challenges faced by medium- and smaller-budget films under current conditions. This issue has historically led to tension between theater operators and media companies.

The shift to shorter windows started with the rise of streaming and was accelerated by the pandemic. Currently, some films are available for home streaming just 17 days after their theatrical release, which affects box office performance. Theater operators argue for consistent timelines and for studios to avoid advertising streaming dates while movies are still showing in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025