Cinema United Advocates for Longer Exclusive Theater Windows

In a bid to revive dwindling box office revenues, movie theater owners are advocating for longer exclusivity periods for films before they are made available for streaming. Cinema United, a newly rebranded organization previously known as the National Association of Theatre Owners, proposed a minimum 45-day exclusivity window at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas.

Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, highlighted the negative impact of shorter exclusivity windows on theater attendance during a film's opening weeks. He emphasized the challenges faced by medium- and smaller-budget films under current conditions. This issue has historically led to tension between theater operators and media companies.

The shift to shorter windows started with the rise of streaming and was accelerated by the pandemic. Currently, some films are available for home streaming just 17 days after their theatrical release, which affects box office performance. Theater operators argue for consistent timelines and for studios to avoid advertising streaming dates while movies are still showing in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)