Bollywood's Aashiqui 3 Sparks Sikkim's Scenic Spotlight
Bollywood figures Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, and Sreeleela met Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during their shoot for 'Aashiqui 3.' The CM expressed support and offered gifts. The team praised the locals and police for their warm reception and assistance during filming in Sikkim's scenic locales.
Bollywood director Anurag Basu, alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, had a cordial meeting with Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang amid the filming of their latest project, 'Aashiqui 3'. The encounter took place at the CM's official residence, where he extended his well-wishes and offered traditional gifts as tokens of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as their shooting destination.
The Chief Minister assured the filmmakers of the state government's unwavering support, ensuring the seamless execution of their cinematic endeavor. Anurag Basu expressed gratitude on behalf of his team, acknowledging the encouragement received from the government and the collective cooperation from the Sikkimese people.
Kartik Aaryan highlighted the overwhelming welcome they experienced, thanking the local citizens and Sikkim Police for their enthusiasm and assistance, which facilitated a smooth shooting schedule. Meanwhile, Sreeleela conveyed her admiration for Sikkim's stunning landscapes and cultural richness, noting the impact of her first visit to the northeastern state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
