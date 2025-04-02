Left Menu

Journalist's Tragic Demise Unravels Enmity and Murder in North Andaman

Shahdeb Dey, a journalist and local news channel owner, was found murdered in North Andaman. After going missing on March 29, his charred body was discovered in Diglipur. Police consider the crime's motive to be personal enmity, involving several suspects now in custody. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:19 IST
Journalist's Tragic Demise Unravels Enmity and Murder in North Andaman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The charred remains of Shahdeb Dey, a 38-year-old journalist, were discovered in a field in North Andaman, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Dey, who owned the local news channel 'Republic Andaman', was reported missing since March 29. His body was found in Diglipur's Deshbandu Nagar on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan classified the case as murder, revealing the arrest of four suspects. The crime allegedly stemmed from personal enmity, but the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025