Journalist's Tragic Demise Unravels Enmity and Murder in North Andaman

The charred remains of Shahdeb Dey, a 38-year-old journalist, were discovered in a field in North Andaman, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Dey, who owned the local news channel 'Republic Andaman', was reported missing since March 29. His body was found in Diglipur's Deshbandu Nagar on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan classified the case as murder, revealing the arrest of four suspects. The crime allegedly stemmed from personal enmity, but the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)