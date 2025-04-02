Journalist's Tragic Demise Unravels Enmity and Murder in North Andaman
Shahdeb Dey, a journalist and local news channel owner, was found murdered in North Andaman. After going missing on March 29, his charred body was discovered in Diglipur. Police consider the crime's motive to be personal enmity, involving several suspects now in custody. The investigation continues.
The charred remains of Shahdeb Dey, a 38-year-old journalist, were discovered in a field in North Andaman, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Dey, who owned the local news channel 'Republic Andaman', was reported missing since March 29. His body was found in Diglipur's Deshbandu Nagar on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan classified the case as murder, revealing the arrest of four suspects. The crime allegedly stemmed from personal enmity, but the investigation remains ongoing.
