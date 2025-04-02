Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: The Unforeseen Casting Choices of 'Josh'

Mansoor Khan reveals his initial desire for Aamir Khan to play a different role in 'Josh,' encountering surprises with Aamir's expectations. The film, revolving around rival gangs in Goa, became Shah Rukh Khan's forte. Mansoor's journey reflects his unforeseen retirement and an intriguing return with a new project.

In an exclusive revelation, filmmaker Mansoor Khan disclosed his initial casting intentions for the 2000 film 'Josh,' starring Shah Rukh Khan. Contrary to popular belief, Khan envisaged Aamir Khan for Chandrachur Singh's role, not the charismatic character portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan.

The riveting story of 'Josh' unfolds in Goa, portraying two street gangs entangled in conflict. This dynamic interplay of characters was originally meant to feature Aamir alongside Aishwarya Rai, hinting at an alternate romantic narrative.

'Josh' marked the end of Mansoor Khan's directorial journey as he opted for a serene lifestyle in Coonoor. However, the director hints at a comeback with a film adaptation of his book 'ONE,' with Aamir slated to produce and star in the venture.

