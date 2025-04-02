Behind the Scenes: The Unforeseen Casting Choices of 'Josh'

In an exclusive revelation, filmmaker Mansoor Khan disclosed his initial casting intentions for the 2000 film 'Josh,' starring Shah Rukh Khan. Contrary to popular belief, Khan envisaged Aamir Khan for Chandrachur Singh's role, not the charismatic character portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan.

The riveting story of 'Josh' unfolds in Goa, portraying two street gangs entangled in conflict. This dynamic interplay of characters was originally meant to feature Aamir alongside Aishwarya Rai, hinting at an alternate romantic narrative.

'Josh' marked the end of Mansoor Khan's directorial journey as he opted for a serene lifestyle in Coonoor. However, the director hints at a comeback with a film adaptation of his book 'ONE,' with Aamir slated to produce and star in the venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)