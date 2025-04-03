Vir Das: The Journey of 'The Outsider'

Internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das, is set to make his literary debut with a memoir titled 'The Outsider.' The announcement, made via his Instagram account, revealed that the book will explore various chapters of his life, career, identity, and pivotal experiences.

Published by Simon & Schuster, the memoir provides a glimpse into Das's journey of self-discovery, framing moments of laughter, heartbreak, and failure. It includes vivid recounts of key incidents such as being stranded in Mexico due to visa issues.

Born in India and spending his formative years in Lagos, Nigeria, Das often felt like an outsider. His varied roles across the globe shaped his unique perspective, which he shares through the book, drawing from his rich comedic and entertainment career path.

(With inputs from agencies.)