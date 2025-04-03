Left Menu

Vir Das: The Journey of 'The Outsider'

Vir Das, a stand-up comedian and actor, announces his debut memoir titled 'The Outsider.' The book, published by Simon & Schuster, explores his global journey, identity, and pivotal life experiences. Das, known for his Emmy-winning comedy, shares insights from his unique life experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:18 IST
Vir Das: The Journey of 'The Outsider'
Vir Das
  • Country:
  • India

Internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das, is set to make his literary debut with a memoir titled 'The Outsider.' The announcement, made via his Instagram account, revealed that the book will explore various chapters of his life, career, identity, and pivotal experiences.

Published by Simon & Schuster, the memoir provides a glimpse into Das's journey of self-discovery, framing moments of laughter, heartbreak, and failure. It includes vivid recounts of key incidents such as being stranded in Mexico due to visa issues.

Born in India and spending his formative years in Lagos, Nigeria, Das often felt like an outsider. His varied roles across the globe shaped his unique perspective, which he shares through the book, drawing from his rich comedic and entertainment career path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025