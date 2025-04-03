The Timeless Touch: Tarun Tahiliani's True Voice in Fashion's AI Era

In an era increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence, renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani asserts that the true voice of creativity will never be overshadowed. Presenting his latest luxury pret label, OTT by Tarun Tahiliani, at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, he argued for authenticity amid technological advances.

While acknowledging AI's potential to streamline and enhance design processes, Tahiliani expressed concerns about it creating visual chaos and devaluing originality. He contended that genuine narratives in fashion hold enduring appeal, as consumers seek authenticity in an overly saturated and tech-driven market.

Tahiliani's collection, featuring elements like hand-embroidered Chikankari and geometric prints by The Singh Twins, showcases his commitment to craftsmanship. Highlighting the importance of wearable, sustainable fashion, he reflects on clothing's role in personal expression and comfort, even amidst collaborations with icons like Kim Kardashian.

(With inputs from agencies.)