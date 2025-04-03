The Timeless Touch: Tarun Tahiliani's True Voice in Fashion's AI Era
Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani emphasizes the enduring appeal of having a true voice in fashion, despite the rise of AI technology. Presenting his latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, he focuses on craft, sustainability, and celebrating individual style over the efficiency of AI-driven design.
In an era increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence, renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani asserts that the true voice of creativity will never be overshadowed. Presenting his latest luxury pret label, OTT by Tarun Tahiliani, at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, he argued for authenticity amid technological advances.
While acknowledging AI's potential to streamline and enhance design processes, Tahiliani expressed concerns about it creating visual chaos and devaluing originality. He contended that genuine narratives in fashion hold enduring appeal, as consumers seek authenticity in an overly saturated and tech-driven market.
Tahiliani's collection, featuring elements like hand-embroidered Chikankari and geometric prints by The Singh Twins, showcases his commitment to craftsmanship. Highlighting the importance of wearable, sustainable fashion, he reflects on clothing's role in personal expression and comfort, even amidst collaborations with icons like Kim Kardashian.
(With inputs from agencies.)
