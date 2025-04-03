Celebrating the Legacy of P V Narayana: A Torchbearer for Kannada

P V Narayana, a prominent figure in Kannada cultural movements for over five decades, died at the age of 82 in Bengaluru due to age-related health complications.

Born in 1942 in Akkirampura, Tumakuru district, Narayana's educational journey took him to various cities, acquiring master's degrees in both Kannada and English. Over his career, he translated more than 22 works from English and Telugu into Kannada.

His career spanned over 30 years of teaching at Vijaya College, while actively participating in pivotal Kannada movements, including the Gokak Movement. Narayana's efforts were crucial in advocating for Kannada to be recognized as a Classical Language.

(With inputs from agencies.)