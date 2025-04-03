Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy: Modi's Thai Visit and Ramakien Performance Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Thailand for the 6th BIMSTEC summit, engaging in talks with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The visit included witnessing a captivating Ramakien performance, symbolizing India-Thailand's cultural ties. Modi will participate in signing the Maritime Cooperation Agreement before visiting Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level talks with Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok. The meeting was part of Modi's two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit.

Earlier, Modi was greeted with a Guard of Honour and attended a captivating Ramakien performance, synonymous with the Thai Ramayana, which highlighted the cultural links between India and Thailand. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs noted the cultural significance, reinforcing civilisational connections.

The summit will see Modi alongside leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan to facilitate agreements on Maritime Cooperation. Following this, Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka, marking his first visit to the island nation since their recent presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

