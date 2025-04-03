Paramvir Cheema's Dream Role in 'Border 2' with Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan

Actor Paramvir Cheema is gearing up for his latest role in 'Border 2', where he shares the screen with renowned actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. For Cheema, starring alongside Sunny Deol is a dream come true, and this will be his first venture into an action role.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza with a star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film's exciting development includes Ahan Shetty taking on a role reminiscent of his father Suniel Shetty's iconic portrayal in the original 'Border'.

The original film, directed by JP Dutta, was a milestone in Indian cinema, portraying the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Cheema, recognized for his work in films like 'Chamak' and 'Tabbar', also expresses his love for theater, stating that the stage brings him peace. Cheema is currently engaged in projects with Aanand L Rai and is filming a Punjabi movie.

