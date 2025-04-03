Left Menu

"I think it's going to be very successful": Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible' co-star Holt McCallany

Impossible' co-star Holt McCallany shared his thoughts on how things will go this summer for the franchise's final film at the New York City premiere of his upcoming movie 'The Amateur'.

Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible' co-star Holt McCallany shared his thoughts on how things will go this summer for the franchise's final film at the New York City premiere of his upcoming movie 'The Amateur'. "Well, I haven't seen Mission: Impossible [The Final Reckoning] yet, but, I've seen all of the preceding films and it's a great franchise," he said, reported People.

"Christopher McQuarrie is a wonderful guy, a great writer, a great director, and really a great human being, you know, so it was a privilege to work for Chris McQ, we call him 'McQ,' " he added of the nickname given to the director. McCallany shared, "Tom is the biggest movie star in the world, and there's a reason for that," reported People.

"So I was really happy to be a part of that project, and I think it's going to be very successful, especially to be a part of what's going to be the last installment of that franchise," he said. In the upcoming summer blockbuster, McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein, as per the outlet.

The film will also see Cruise reprising his role as field agent Ethan Hunt. 'Final Reckoning', which is the eighth Mission: Impossible movie, will pick up where the 2023 film 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning' left off. Hunt and his team are once again in the midst of a potentially catastrophic fight against a rogue artificial intelligence machine known as "The Entity".

'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' also stars Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell (Grace), Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff (Paris) and Henry Czerny, all of whom reprise their roles from past films. 'Mission: Impossible --The Final Reckoning' will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025, reported People. (ANI)

