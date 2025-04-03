Tragic Incident: Eight Die from Toxic Gas in Madhya Pradesh Well

Tragedy struck in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, as eight individuals perished in a village well, reportedly inhaling toxic gas. According to senior officials, the victims entered the well for cleaning purposes linked to the Gangour Mata festival but were fatally trapped.

The incident unfolded at Kondavat village around 4 PM on Thursday when five individuals initially entered the well. Attempts by three additional villagers to rescue them ended in more fatalities, as reported by Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta and SP Manoj Kumar Rai.

Rescue efforts by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force, local police, and villagers extended for nearly four hours. Bodies were eventually recovered and sent for post-mortem. Authorities announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each deceased's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)