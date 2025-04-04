Tom Cruise Honors Val Kilmer at CinemaCon

Actor Tom Cruise paid homage to his late 'Top Gun' co-star Val Kilmer during an appearance at the CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas. Kilmer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 65, was remembered by Cruise as a remarkably talented actor and beloved friend.

In his heartfelt remarks, Cruise recalled Kilmer's significant impact on the film industry and their shared work on 'Top Gun.' Val Kilmer, who portrayed naval aviator Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, returned to the role in 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick' despite battling throat cancer, a testament to his passion for acting.

Cruise asked the CinemaCon audience for a moment of silence to honor Kilmer's legacy, stating, 'He loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us with his performances.' Cruise attended the event to promote his upcoming project 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.'

