France is contemplating initiating diplomatic discussions with Russia, following an expression of openness by Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. This development was confirmed by the presidential office in Paris on Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that Putin is ready to engage in talks if both countries demonstrate a mutual political will. These remarks were reported by the RIA news agency earlier that day.

This potential dialogue marks a significant point in Franco-Russian relations, highlighting the importance of diplomatic discourse amidst evolving political dynamics.

