Left Menu

France Eyes Potential Talks with Russia: Macron's Diplomatic Move

France considers engaging in diplomatic talks with Russia, as President Emmanuel Macron is open to discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's willingness to engage, provided there is mutual political intent, marking potential diplomatic progress between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:39 IST
France Eyes Potential Talks with Russia: Macron's Diplomatic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is contemplating initiating diplomatic discussions with Russia, following an expression of openness by Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. This development was confirmed by the presidential office in Paris on Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that Putin is ready to engage in talks if both countries demonstrate a mutual political will. These remarks were reported by the RIA news agency earlier that day.

This potential dialogue marks a significant point in Franco-Russian relations, highlighting the importance of diplomatic discourse amidst evolving political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025