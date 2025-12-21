Left Menu

Police Inspector Stops Escaped Suspect with Gunfire

A woman police inspector in Gujarat opened fire on a fleeing suspect, Ram Yadav, during a crime reconstruction process. Yadav, accused of raping a 4-year-old girl, attempted to escape, prompting the officer to act. Yadav is hospitalized with a leg injury and remains in stable condition.

A police inspector in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, shot at a suspect who attempted to flee during a crime reconstruction process, according to an official report on Sunday. The suspect, Ram Yadav, is accused of raping a young girl.

Inspector Lata Desai reported that Yadav, aged 40, was taken to an isolated area in Sector 24 where the crime allegedly occurred for a reconstruction. However, he tried to escape during the process.

Yadav is currently out of danger but hospitalized due to a leg injury sustained when Inspector Desai fired three warning rounds, one of which hit him, as he attempted to evade capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

