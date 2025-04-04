Left Menu

A Fateful Gallantry: The Tragic Story of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav tragically died in a Jaguar fighter crash near Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was cremated with full military honors at his village in Haryana. A family of ex-servicemen, the community mourned his loss. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who tragically lost his life in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Gujarat, received a cremation with full military honors at his hometown of Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district, witnessed by a large assembly of mourners.

The crash occurred near the Jamnagar IAF station on Wednesday night, cutting short the promising life of the 28-year-old officer. Yadav was recently engaged and planned to wed this November, according to family sources.

The young pilot came from a family of ex-servicemen, his father having served in the IAF, with earlier generations also dedicated to the armed forces. An inquiry has been initiated by the Indian Air Force to investigate the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

