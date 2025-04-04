Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': A Cinematic Legend Passes

In a poignant tribute, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mourned the passing of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, describing it as a significant loss for both the film industry and the nation. Kumar, commonly hailed as 'Bharat Kumar' for his string of patriotic movies, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

Kumar, aged 87, left an indelible mark on the Indian cinema with blockbusters such as 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. He was revered for infusing India's cultural heritage into his works, effectively weaving narratives that resonated with the national ethos.

The Chief Minister highlighted Kumar's dedication to portraying India's martyrs and his invaluable contributions as both a producer and director. The film fraternity and nation reflect fondly on his legacy, acknowledging that his impact will remain etched in the annals of cinematic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)