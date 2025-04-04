Ramnavmi at ISKCON Attapur: Feeding the Soul and Body

As Ramnavmi approaches, ISKCON Attapur in Hyderabad has embarked on a generous mission to provide 1 lakh meals to the needy, marking the festival with acts of kindness. Known for its enduring commitment to Annadaan, or free food distribution, the temple has set a week-long initiative that commenced on Ugadi and will conclude on April 6. This move ensures thousands of underprivileged individuals in and around Hyderabad receive nutritious meals during this auspicious period.

Sachinandan Hari Das, a resident monk at the temple, underscored the significance of the effort, stating, "True celebration lies in uplifting others." The initiative uses substantial quantities of grains, vegetables, and other essentials, backed by volunteers to reach vulnerable communities. Even outside festival times, ISKCON Attapur's 'Food for Life' program has been a consistent support system since March 2020, providing daily meals to thousands, including migrant workers and hospital attendees.

Since September 2020, ISKCON Attapur has distributed over 30 Lakh meals, reflecting its commitment to combating hunger. The temple also offers spiritual growth programs, guiding participants towards mental well-being through meditation and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. ISKCON Attapur's dual focus on physical nourishment and spiritual upliftment cements its role as a compassionate community hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)