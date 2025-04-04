Left Menu

Ramnavmi at ISKCON Attapur: Feeding the Soul and Body

ISKCON Attapur in Hyderabad celebrates Ramnavmi by distributing 1 lakh meals to those in need. The initiative aligns with the temple's ongoing 'Food for Life' program aimed at eradicating hunger and supporting vulnerable communities. Besides food distribution, ISKCON offers programs for spiritual and mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:31 IST
Ramnavmi at ISKCON Attapur: Feeding the Soul and Body
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Ramnavmi approaches, ISKCON Attapur in Hyderabad has embarked on a generous mission to provide 1 lakh meals to the needy, marking the festival with acts of kindness. Known for its enduring commitment to Annadaan, or free food distribution, the temple has set a week-long initiative that commenced on Ugadi and will conclude on April 6. This move ensures thousands of underprivileged individuals in and around Hyderabad receive nutritious meals during this auspicious period.

Sachinandan Hari Das, a resident monk at the temple, underscored the significance of the effort, stating, "True celebration lies in uplifting others." The initiative uses substantial quantities of grains, vegetables, and other essentials, backed by volunteers to reach vulnerable communities. Even outside festival times, ISKCON Attapur's 'Food for Life' program has been a consistent support system since March 2020, providing daily meals to thousands, including migrant workers and hospital attendees.

Since September 2020, ISKCON Attapur has distributed over 30 Lakh meals, reflecting its commitment to combating hunger. The temple also offers spiritual growth programs, guiding participants towards mental well-being through meditation and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. ISKCON Attapur's dual focus on physical nourishment and spiritual upliftment cements its role as a compassionate community hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025