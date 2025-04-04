Left Menu

Manoj Kumar's Legal Battle Over 'Om Shanti Om' Resurfaces

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar filed a defamation lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan due to a parody scene in 'Om Shanti Om'. Initially resolved, the issue reignited when the scene resurfaced in Japan. The case raised questions about respect and adherence to court orders.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:11 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic and romantic roles from the 1960s and 70s, famously took legal action against superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Farah Khan due to a parody scene in the film 'Om Shanti Om'.

Kumar, who passed away recently due to age-related complications, initially expressed his displeasure with a scene that involved Shah Rukh Khan's character mimicking his iconic gesture. Despite an apology from Shah Rukh, the disputed scene resurfaced in a Japanese release, prompting Kumar to take further legal steps.

Manoj Kumar highlighted the issue as one of self-respect and stressed the importance of adhering to the court's order to delete the scene from all versions of the film. Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the oversight by distributors and maintained that there was no personal animosity between them. Kumar ultimately withdrew the case.

