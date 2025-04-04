Remembering Bharat Kumar: Manoj Kumar's Enduring Legacy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed profound sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, whose contributions to Indian cinema were celebrated on Friday. Known for his unwavering dedication to patriotic themes, Kumar was often affectionately referred to as 'Bharat Kumar' by fans and critics alike.

Manoj Kumar, aged 87, died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday, leaving behind a rich legacy of films such as 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. His impact on Indian cinema remains significant, earning him the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions.

RSS national media and publicity department head, Sunil Ambekar, extended heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Kumar's indelible mark on the film industry. 'His patriotic films will always be remembered,' Ambekar noted in a post, paying homage to the legendary actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)